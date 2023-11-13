Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani FM visits mausoleum of King Mohammed V in Morocco [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the mausoleum of King Mohammed V of Morocco in Rabat. According to the Report, this is stated on the page of the head of the Foreign Ministry in the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"Within the framework of a visit to the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, the city of Rabat visited the mausoleum of the late King Mohammed V. In the book of memory of the mausoleum he noted great merits of His Majesty and exceptional role in gaining Morocco's independence, as well as the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco," the publication reads.

