Victory Day celebrated in different cities of Russia [PHOTOS]

11 November 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Events dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day of the Azerbaijani community living in different cities of the Russian Federation were held, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The Committee said that Azerbaijanis living in the city of Makhachgala have come together under the organization of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Azerbaijanis of Makhachkala operating in the Republic of Dagestan. Rakif Azizov, chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of Makhachkala Azerbaijanis, and others made speeches at the event and congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the Victory Day and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Speaking at the event held in Nalchik, Chairman of the "Azeri" National Cultural Center Ali Dadashov told about the brilliant victory of Azerbaijanis over the enemy. He noted that this Victory was achieved as a result of the strong will of the Azerbaijani people, the struggle of the Azerbaijani soldiers, and the visionary and decisive policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

Congratulating Azerbaijanis at the event organized by the "Odlar Yurdu" public organization operating in the Karachay-Circassian Republic on the occasion of the fair resolution of the 35-year-long conflict and the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty over Garabagh.

At the event held in Kislovodsk, the chairman of "Araz" Azerbaijan National-Cultural Autonomy Asif Musayev made a speech and congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the end of the war in Garabagh and Victory Day.

At the event held in the city of Khabarovsk, Chairman of the Public Organization "Union of Azerbaijanis of the Khabarovsk Region" Mammad Iskandarov and others congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the great Victory and expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani Army. It was noted that the state and people of Azerbaijan proved to the whole world that Azerbaijan is uncompromising in the issue of territorial integrity and that it defends state interests.

"Azerbaijani society has united and strengthened around Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan restored justice, its sovereignty, and our people set foot on their native lands. This is a historic day, a celebration of justice and the rule of law! Each of us will always remember this day," It was emphasized.

Azerbaijanis and representatives of various communities took part in the event organized in the city of Murmansk. Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Murmansk Region "Azerbaijan Culture Center" Public Organization Afil Huseynov and Deputy Chairman Mehdi Fayyazli addressed their congratulations and good wishes to Azerbaijanis on the occasion of a great historical event: "The history of Azerbaijan was rewritten on November 8, 2020 and we won the Victory! We congratulate our people on this great day."

Speaking at the event organized in Vladivostok, Ramiz Zeynalov, chairman of the Primorsky Krai "Dostlug" Azerbaijani diaspora, said that the hope of Azerbaijanis, who showed unity and solidarity during the war, became a reality on the eve of the third anniversary of the Victory Day.

It should be noted that in all the events, the dear memory of the martyrs, who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was commemorated with a minute's silence.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz