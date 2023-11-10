OTS accepts Lankaran's candidacy for "2024 Youth Capital of Turkish World"

10 November 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has accepted the proposal of Azerbaijan's Lankaran city as a candidate for "2024 Youth Capital of the Turkic World," Azernews reports.

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev wrote about it on his X account and noted that Azerbaijan's proposal to nominate Lankaran as a candidate for "2024 Youth Capital of Turkic World" has been accepted at the meeting in Basgal, Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that at the opening of the 7th meeting of youth and sports ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Basgal, Azerbaijan yesterday. The relevant ministers from Turkic countries participated at the meeting.

Today in #Basgal #Azerbaijan,hosted by @officialmys, convened our Youth &Sports Ministerial Meeting. Explored @Turkic_States initiatives, outlined our upcoming program and agreed on Azerbaijan's proposal to nominate Lankaran as candidate for "2024 Youth Capital of Turkic World". pic.twitter.com/Bjj2tKODbm — Ambassador Kubanychbek OMURALIEV (@KubanOmurali) November 9, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz