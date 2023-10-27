Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss issues of coop in field of military medicine [PHOTOS]

27 October 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting between military medical specialists of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held in Baku to exchange experience in the field of military medicine, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on cooperation in the field of military medicine, as well as on a number of issues of mutual interest was held. The Lithuanian delegation was given a briefing on the organization of medical services, as well as military medical provision in the Azerbaijan Army.

Then the guests arrived at several military medical institutions operating under the Medical Department and got acquainted with the created conditions.

