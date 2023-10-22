Fire extinguished in shopping center in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan [PHOTO]

22 October 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy fire in the shopping center operating in Sharur district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan has been extinguished, Azernews reports, citing local sources.

As reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) which has been on the scene, the fire has been prevented from spreading to a wider area.

It is reported in the information that during the accident, the local fire protection units of the State Fire Protection Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and 5 fire engines were involved.

Further, the accident took place in a shopping center with a total area of 4,800 m². As a result, 1 office, 2 shops, and 60 shelves in the 900 m² part of the market burned down, and the remaining areas of the shopping center were protected.