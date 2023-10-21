Organization of Turkic States plans to create international Turkic news channel

21 October 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

On 16 October in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the 10th meeting of the working group on media and information issues of the Organization of Turkic States was held. One of the interesting discussions and plans was the creation of the Union of Turkic News Agencies and an international Turkic news channel, Azernews reports.

Based on the results of the discussions, it is planned to hold the founding meeting on 9 November 2023 in Istanbul.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. It is an intergovernmental organization whose overarching aim is promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

First proposed by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2006, it was founded on 3 October 2009, in Nakhchivan. The General Secretariat is in Istanbul. Hungary, Northern Cyprus and Turkmenistan are observer states to the organization.During the 8th summit in Istanbul in 2021, the council reformed into an organization, with the name Turkic Council being changed to Organization of Turkic States.

