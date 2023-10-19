UN Official: It is important to ensure active participation of women in public life

19 October 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

The UN representative spoke about the work done in the sphere of prevention of early marriages in Azerbaijan, "In Azerbaijan, we work closely with non-governmental organizations to protect women's rights, combat gender-based violence and prevent early marriage. It is important to ensure the active participation of women in public life." Azernews reports.

Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said this during her speech at the 6th Congress of Women of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Andreeva noted that Azerbaijan is working in this direction

"The 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women is an excellent platform for cooperation. I think this meeting will contribute to cooperation. ."

Noting the importance of increasing the activity of Azerbaijani women in the decision-making process, the UN representative noted that they are determined to protect their rights:

"Raising the level of education and employment of young girls is one of the important issues." said the UN Resident Coordinator

It should be noted that the VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women is being held on the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The VI Congress of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who founded the women's movement in our country, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress.

State officials of the Republic of Turkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, deputies of parliament, government and non-governmental organizations, as well as representatives of international organizations and embassies of foreign countries in our country, including representatives of all regions of the republic, will also take part in the Congress. Prominent social-political figures will take part, who will discuss the mentioned issues and bring their proposals to the attention of the public.

