Azerbaijan calls for cessation of escalation of tensions in Middle East

18 October 2023 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

"The recent developments that have led to a serious deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East are worrisome," this was stated by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during his speech at an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

The Minister drew attention to Azerbaijan's call for an end to military action and escalation.

In particular, condolences were expressed to the families of the victims in connection with the growing losses among the civilian population, including women and children, and the wounded were wished for recovery. The importance of protecting civilian and infrastructural facilities, as well as holy sites, was stressed in order to prevent the threat to the lives of civilians as well as the aggravation of the current situation.

The international community's joint efforts against the steps threatening the peace talks were highlighted, in order to eliminate the current situation when the news about the possible expansion of the geography of the conflict is worrying.

Noting that Azerbaijan, always faithful to Islamic solidarity, supports the struggle for statehood of the Palestinian people, Jeyhun Bayramov said Azerbaijan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, in accordance with international legal norms, as well as relevant UN resolutions.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's efforts to eliminate the consequences of the conflict, the Minister drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan has made a financial contribution of 1.6 million dollars to the UN Middle East Agency to support Palestinian refugees.

In particular, it was said that Azerbaijan paid special attention to the Palestinian problem during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and in this regard, the Movement acted towards strengthening the work of the Committee of Ministers on Palestine.

Minister said Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to achieve a solution to the Palestinian problem in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz