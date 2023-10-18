National Defense University visits Academy of Public Administration [PHOTOS]

18 October 2023 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the meetings held according to the action plan for 2023 with the aim of the military-patriotic upbringing of the youth and instilling in them a sense of devotion to statehood, the delegation of the National Defense University visited the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The meeting was attended by the teaching staff and students of the Academy of Public Administration.

Enlightenment talks on educating the youth in the spirit of commitment to national-spiritual values, statehood, and patriotism were held with students and their questions were answered.

At the end of the meeting, several issues on cooperation in the field of science and education were discussed.

