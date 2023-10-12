Serious measures have been taken to equip MES institutions operating in Garabagh and East Zangazur

12 October 2023 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

"With the special attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, serious steps are being taken towards equipping MES institutions operating in Garabagh and East Zangazur, as well as military unit No. "H" with the most modern equipment and machinery, as well as strengthening the material and technical base," says Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov in his official article, Azernews reports.

According to General, in accordance with the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the activity of the relevant structures of the Ministry was organized to ensure timely notification of possible emergency situations in the territories liberated from occupation and quick elimination of their consequences:

"Starting from January 2021 MFA "Relevant forces have been actively involved in demining operations in Aghdam and Fuzuli districts. In order to speed up this work, the military unit No. "H" of the Ministry's Special Forces established the Risk Rescue Service".

Also in the post-war period the help to our citizens who needed psychological support was organized. For this purpose, along with psychologists invited from Turkiye, psychological support was provided to the participants of the war, including veterans, members of the families of Martyrs who had lost their relatives, people who had suffered physical and moral damage from Armenian terrorism, and their rehabilitation was ensured.

