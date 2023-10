8 October 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

On October 8, a quadcopter belonging to units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to make a reconnaissance flight over the defensive positions of units of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry noted that the quadcopter discovered by the Azerbaijani Army was neutralized using special technical means.

---

