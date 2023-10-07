Azerbaijan's, Kazakhstan's Defense Ministers watch next stage of Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

7 October 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other officials watched the next stage of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

First, the Defense Ministers reported about the progress of the exercises.

In accordance with the next episodes of the two-stage joint exercises, the marines of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully accomplished all the tasks assigned in the training base in interoperability with other types of troops.

In the next episodes of the two-stage joint exercises, the marines and special forces of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan successfully accomplished all tasks in interoperability with other types of troops.

In general, Defense Ministers highly evaluated the progress of the exercises and the professionalism of the servicemen.

In the end, valuable gifts were presented to a group of distinguished servicemen.

It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation is participating in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises as an observer.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz