Azerbaijan starts providing appropriate medical services in the city of Khankendi - Presidential Administration

1 October 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Provisional Management Center under the Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan has started providing appropriate medical services in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports citing the Presidential Administration.

Specialized medical personnel, including various medical specialists, 7 ambulances and an emergency medical brigade with the participation of the responsible persons of the healthcare institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dispatched to Khankendi.

It is planned to take the next appropriate steps after assessing the current medical and sanitary-epidemiological situation of the population in Khankendi.

---

