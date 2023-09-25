Meeting between Azerbaijani central authorities, Karabakh Armenians kicks off in Khojaly

25 September 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Another meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has kicked off in Khojaly, Azernews reports from the scene.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of this kind was held on September 21, 2023, at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz