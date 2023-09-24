People in medical need transported from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh to Armenia [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

24 September 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Today, 23 people in need of medical care were transported from Karabakh to Armenia in ambulances that entered the territory of Azerbaijan from Armenia, Azernews reports, citing Trend reports from the scene.

Their passage through the Lachin border crossing point was accompanied by ICRC representatives.

