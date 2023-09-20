Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus supports Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist activities

20 September 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, supported the local anti-terror activities carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh with the aim of restoring the constitutional structure of the Republic of Azerbaijan and targeting only military facilities, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said, Azernews reports.

Tatar called on Yerevan to comply with the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020: "Contrary to the provisions of the November 10 Tripartite Declaration, the continued presence of Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.”

---

