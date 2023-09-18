Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches

18 September 2023 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

On September 17, at about 23:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig for the purpose of engineering preparation of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

