Military lyceum holds military oath-taking ceremony [PHOTOS]

14 September 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the beginning of the training year, the military oath-taking ceremony for cadets newly admitted to the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of the National Defense University was held, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense, military personnel and teachers of the lyceum, parents, public representatives, and other guests.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the military oath-taking ceremony congratulated the young cadets, wished them success in their future military service, as well as advised the cadets to be loyal to the Motherland, the state, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the military oath, to serve in an exemplary and disciplined manner, timely and accurately fulfill the orders of the commanding staff.

Then the cadets took an oath of allegiance to the Motherland in the parade ground.

The cadets performed the lyceum’s march accompanied by the military orchestra and solemnly marched in front of the podium.

In the end, the parents got acquainted with the training process, living conditions, and the military educational institution’s territory.

