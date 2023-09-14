Assistant to President: Senator Menendez lies to Senate instead of answering corruption allegations

14 September 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev, shared a post on his X (former twitter) page in response to the pro-Armenian senator of the US Congress Bob Menendez's biased speech against Azerbaijan in the senate. The Azerbaijani official said that the senator, who unilaterally serves the Armenians, lied before the Foreign Relations Committee about the Armenian minority in Garabagh and shared fake photos, Azernews reports.

"Instead of answering serious corruption allegations, congressman Menendez lies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with false information and fake pictures. The person presented in the picture died of cancer. Armenians themselves are ashamed to use this naked lie any longer after provided substantial criminal-medical evidence. This kind of lobbyism, 'moneytalkism,' sheer lie and racist hate against Azerbaijanis and others undermine the image and global reputation of the United States Congress. Shameful!"

Pro-Armenian Bob Menendez, who was accused of corruption in 2015, tried to present a picture of an Armenian resident of Garabagh, who died of cancer, as if he died of hunger.

Bob Menendez repeatedly made biased statements against Azerbaijan in the US Congress. Menendez's aggressive speech in the senate stems from his extreme hatred for Azerbaijan and his Turkophobic sentiment. It seems that Bob Menendez could not digest the recent successful political steps taken by the Azerbaijani leadership in exposing the Armenian provocations, and for this reason, he vomited his hatred in front of the congress tribune with all his might.

