Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to families of victims of earthquake in Morocco

9 September 2023 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims of a strong earthquake that hit Morocco, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by the Ministry.

The post reads that we are deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of the earthquake that struck Morocco. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. Our support is with the Government and People of Morocco.

Deeply saddened by the loss of life as a result of an earthquake struck #Morocco. We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives & wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. Our support is w/Government & People of 🇲🇦 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 9, 2023

