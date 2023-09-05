Family members of missing in First Garabagh War visit Azerbaijans' Shusha [PHOTOS]

5 September 2023 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Family members of the persons who went missing during the First Garabagh War have visited Shusha, Azernews reports.

The visit was conducted on the initiative of the "Garabagh Missing Families" Public Union. About 50 family members of missing persons took part in the visit.

They visited the Shusha prison and the mass grave discovered here. The families also got acquainted with the central square of the city, the Castle walls, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the Jidir Duzu plain.

Due to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan around 30 years, nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis were officially registered as missing during the First Garabagh War. Among the overall number of missing persons, 872 people, including 29 children, 98 women, and 112 elderly people, were either taken hostage or unable to leave the area due to being elderly and unwell. In some instances, entire families and generations vanished, disappearing alongside their relatives.

