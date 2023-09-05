Classes on the new training period continue in the Azerbaijan Army [VIDEO]

5 September 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Army continues conducting competitions and classes with regard to the start of the new training period, Azernews reports, citing MoD.

According to the plan, units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to training centers and training ranges.

The main purpose of holding competitions is to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel and to maintain a high level of combat readiness.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz