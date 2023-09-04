Azerbaijani, Hungarian top diplomats meet [PHOTOS]

4 September 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is paying a visit to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the posts of Ministry on X, within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov held a Tête-à-tête meeting with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó. Later the sides had a meeting in an expanded format. The meeting focused on Azerbaijani-Hungarian bilateral strategic partnership and issues of mutual interest on the regional and international agenda. The first meeting of the strategic dialogue between the two countries was held.

The Ministry noted that on the sidelines of the official visit of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Hungary, Azerbaijani, and Hungarian top diplomats delivered statements on the outcomes of the meeting and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Hungary at joint press conference.

