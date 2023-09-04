Convoy with 40 tons of flour awaits on Aghdam-Khankendi road for seventh day in a row [PHOTOS]

4 September 2023 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Garabagh has been on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the seventh day already, Azernews reports.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

Meanwhile, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of residents of Armenian origin living in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan.

