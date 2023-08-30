Azerbaijani Ambassador to France condemns anti-Azerbaijani campaign in France

30 August 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva issued an open letter in connection with the recent anti-Azerbaijani campaign carried out in France by a group of politicians, members of parliament, representatives of the regions, which serves to misinform the French public, Azernews reports.

The letter draws attention to the attempts of these individuals, who position themselves as "friends" of Armenia, to denigrate Azerbaijan under the influence of the Armenian diaspora in France, and to the completely unfounded accusations against the country of allegedly creating a "humanitarian crisis".

The letter notes that, according to the famous French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau, "reality has boundaries, and the world of dreams knows no boundaries", and emphasizes that the boundaries of reality in the region are determined by international law, and according to international law, Garabagh is a sovereign territory Azerbaijan. The letter says that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from 30 years of Armenian occupation and is carrying out restoration work in order to eliminate the consequences of unprecedented destruction there, as well as that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the process of normalizing relations with Armenia, about the current situation on the Lachin road, that, in accordance with the tripartite statement dated 10 November 2020, security measures have been taken along the entire length of the road.

It is emphasized that the statements of the French representatives, inspiring the Armenian separatists, are regarded as interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, which is a violation of international law. It is noted that Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan are considered as citizens of the country and they will be able to enjoy the rights granted to all citizens by the Constitution of the country. The letter also emphasizes that the purpose of this appeal is for this group of French politicians to prefer to speak out for peace, reconciliation, reintegration and the normalization of relations based on the principles of international law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz