Armenia shells Azerbaijan Army positions in Kalbajar direction

19 August 2023 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

On August 19, at 16:45 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

