Assistant to Azerbaijani President slams France 24 espanol agency’s article [PHOTO]

19 August 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

The France 24 espanol agency’s article is a disgusting form of propaganda, far from objectivity and journalistic ethics, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote, Azernews reports.

"The photo claimed to belong to Armenians in the article published by France24 agency is actually a photo taken by Agence France-Presse (AFP) in 2020 and highlights the pain of the Azerbaijani people. In addition, France24 has "armenianized" that photo", said Hajiyev in his publication on the social network X (Twitter).

Propagande anti🇦🇿 en 🇫🇷 se poursuit. France24 a publié un article. Photo de la douleur du peuple 🇦🇿prise par AFP en 2020 est "arménisée". Forme hideuse de propagande. C'est loin de l'objectivité et de l'éthique journalistique. pic.twitter.com/xWiwFFMsAH — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 19, 2023

"This is a disgusting form of propaganda, far from objectivity and journalistic ethics," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Recall that, France 24 espanol agency is abusing laws of journalism by plagiarising photos taken at the time of rocket strike by Armenia in Barda.

