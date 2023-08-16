Next meeting of health Ministers of Turkic States to be held in Shusha

16 August 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting of health ministers of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Samarkand adopted a final document - Joint Declaration, Azernews reports, citing the meeting.

The document reflects a strengthening of cooperation in the field of application of Pharmacopoeia and Rules of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as humanitarian and medical assistance in emergency situations.

Also, the preparation of the draft TDT Joint Action Plan on combating infectious diseases, consideration of the possibilities of joint production of medicines and medical equipment within the Organization, and mutual recognition of diplomas issued in the field of medicine by member countries of the Organization of Turkic States were also included.

In addition, the declaration refers to the creation of a joint network in the field of health tourism with the participation of member states and observers of TDT, preparation of the Unified Medical Information Dictionary, and other issues.

There were also a number of proposals regarding the venue of the next meeting of health ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States. According to the Samarkand Declaration, Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev announced that the next meeting of Health Ministers of TDT member countries will be held in Shusha, Azerbaijan. Kubanychbek Omuraliev also expressed confidence that the event will be successfully held in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023.

---

