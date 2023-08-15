Azerbaijani PM offers his condolences to Head of Republic of Dagestan

15 August 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has expressed condolences to the Head of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov over the heavy casualties as a result of an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala, Azernews reports.

PM Ali Asadov extended his deep condolences to the Head of Dagestan Republic, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wished the injured recovery.

---

