Orienteering sport competitions takes place in Land Forces [PHOTOS] [VIDEO]

12 August 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

According to the plan of preparation of the Land Forces for the 2023 academic year, orienteering competitions took place among the servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

First, a minute of silence was observed in memory of national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev and those who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan sounded.

The teams participating in the competitions tested their ability to determine the direction on the terrain with the help of compass and map. The participants took active part in the tasks on identification of control points and detection of targets on the map within a given distance and time. The servicemen also fought for personal first place.

In the end, members of the Army's judging committee chose the winners based on the final results of the competition.

By the judges' decision, the "Hadrut" team won and won the cup of the competition. Teams "Baku" and "Kelbajar" took the second and third places respectively. The winners of the competition got diplomas, cups and medals.

It should be noted that the participants with the best individual results in the competition, in which 32 servicemen in 8 teams participated, will represent the Army at the championship on orienteering, which will be held in the Azerbaijani Army.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz