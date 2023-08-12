Another resettlement in Agaly - another 106 residents have returned to their homes [PHOTO] [VIDEO]

12 August 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The return of former IDPs to their native lands continues in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

On August 12, another group of IDPs, made up of 22 families or 106 people, left the Masazir village of the Absheron district for the rebuilt Agali village of the Zangilan district. The IDPs, who temporarily settled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, and other residential areas in the Absheron district previously, will start living in their homeland. They are residents of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely destroyed by the Armenians during the occupation.

The residents of Agali thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The distribution of houses was carried out by drawing lots which is the currently valid rule for providing new residential areas to internally displaced persons, based on the principles of transparency and fairness. The ceremony of drawing lots was held on August 4 in the Repatriation Department of the State Committee.

The departure ceremony was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, the special representative of the Azerbaijani President in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Zangilan District Executive Power, and other officials.

Thus, the number of families permanently settled in Agali village will reach 108 families or 526 people. Resettlement will continue.

