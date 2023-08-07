Digital Empowerment of Rural Women campaign launched [PHOTOS]

7 August 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Rural Women's Association has launched the "Digital Empowerment of Rural Women" campaign to facilitate the access of women farmers and entrepreneurs to e-commerce.

The main purpose of the campaign is to provide rural women with training aimed at increasing digital skills, to satisfy their need for digital devices and, as a result, to increase their activity in social networks and commercial portals, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Launched a year ago with the slogan "Smart women create smart communities", the USA T-Mobile company, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the South Korea, Samsung Electronics Co, the USAID Private Sector Development Project, the United Nations participated in this campaign.

Food and Agriculture Organization and Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency also contributed to this project.

Currently, according to the association's request, the training session on "Digital skills enhancement" organized by the USAID Private Sector Development Project for Women's Cooperatives, Women's Development and Enterprise Groups operating in the regions and female farmers continues its work in Lankaran.

In addition to Women's Cooperatives and Women's Development and Enterprise Groups operating in Beylagan, Saatli, Sabirabad, Masalli and Lankaran regions, representatives of Women's Resource Centers and NGOs in the region were also involved in these sessions conducted by the trainers of "FemTech" company.

