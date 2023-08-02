Azerbaijani civil society reps send open letter to ICRC

2 August 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani civil society reps have sent an open letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Azernews reports.

"We are addressing ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger to express our serious concern about the organization's activities in Azerbaijan," the letter stated.

"ICRC has been operating in Azerbaijan for over 30 years. We consider the mandate and mission of this organization to be very important. However, to our regret, the ICRC hasn't achieved significant progress in clarifying the fate of around 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. Many families still hold hope of receiving information about their missing relatives," the letter noted.

"In the 1990s, the ICRC obtained information about 54 Azerbaijani prisoners of war. Through dialogue with the Armenian side, the bodies of 17 of them were recovered and handed over to Azerbaijan. However, the fate of the remaining 37 people remains unknown," the letter said. "Are they alive or were they killed, and if they were killed, why were their bodies weren't returned to their families? Why the ICRC isn't actively involved in this issue despite available correspondence between the Azerbaijan and the ICRC?"

"Despite considering itself an independent, neutral, and impartial organization, the ICRC's actions concerning Azerbaijan raise concerns about the violation of these fundamental principles.