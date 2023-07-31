Ombudsman underlines policy of demonization of Azerbaijan in Armenia

31 July 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Messages of Armenian users on social networks, reflecting insults against Azerbaijanis, once again show that the political leadership of Armenia for a long time continues the policy of hatred towards Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva wrote on her social media account on Monday, Azernews reports.

"As mentioned in previous statements, the issue of ensuring the rights of Karabakh residents of Armenian origin is under the jurisdiction of the Azerbaijani state. The Armenian Ombudsman's unsubstantiated claims regarding the protection of the rights of our citizens are completely inappropriate and mean interference in the sovereignty of another country," the publication says.

It was noted that despite all this, the biased exaggeration of events in the media with the support of the political leadership of Armenia creates divisions between people hinders the sustainable peace process in the region, and serves to further aggravate the current situation.



