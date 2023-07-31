Protection of rights of insured discussed at Central Bank of Azerbaijan

31 July 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

The protection of consumers' rights in this field was discussed with the participation of insurance companies at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said on Twitter, Azernews reports.

“We had another meeting with the heads of insurance companies at CBA. At the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the development of the insurance sector, the main strategic priorities and innovations, especially the state of protection of consumers' rights in the field of insurance and the directions for its strengthening,” Taleh Kazimov tweeted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz