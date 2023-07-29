AŽD: Negotiations are underway with Kazakhstan on purchase of Wabtec diesel locomotives

29 July 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (AJD) is negotiating the purchase of 7 mainline diesel locomotives TE33AC of Evolution series produced in Kazakhstan. 7 mainline diesel locomotives TE33AC of Evolution series, Azernews reports, citing AJD.

"In order to update and modernize the locomotive fleet, AŽD is negotiating the purchase of 7 mainline diesel locomotives TE33AC series Evolution, produced at the plant of the American corporation Wabtec in Kazakhstan," - stated in the response to the request.

Recall that Wabtec Corporation organized the production of locomotives at the plant Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty (LKZ, JSC Lokomotiv) in Astana. LKZ was commissioned in February 2010 and produces the TE33A Evolution freight locomotive, specially designed for railroads with a gauge of 1,520 mm, and its passenger version TEP33A.

It should be noted that this is not the first cooperation of Azerbaijan Railways with Kazakhstan. 8 years ago, AŽD purchased TE33A Evolution diesel locomotive from Kazakhstan. The first of these diesel locomotives was brought to the country in 2015 by the first container train that arrived in Azerbaijan from China's Shihezi.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 29 railroad locomotives worth $136.172 million (AZN 231,4 million) were imported to Azerbaijan from foreign countries in 2022. 21 of them (worth $135.133 million) (AZN 229,7 million) were supplied from Kazakhstan. In addition, 6 locomotives worth 750,000 USD (AZN 1,27 million) were purchased in Russia and 2 locomotives in Ireland worth 288,600 USD (AZN 490,620 thousand).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz