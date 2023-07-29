Test flights of Su-25 ML airplane performed [PHOTO] [VIDEO]

29 July 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The process of modernization of armament and equipment of the Azerbaijani Army with application of the latest technologies is underway, Azernews reprots, citing Azerbaijan Defence Ministry.

The "Su-25" attack aircraft, which was sent to TurkIiye in a planned manner, was delivered to Azerbaijan after completion of modernization works carried out by the Turkish aerospace company "TUSAŞ".

Test flights of the Su-25 ML (modernized Lachin), modernized within the framework of the Lachin project and handed over for use to our military pilots, were carried out.

The tests of Turkish-made "smart" bombs and missiles installed on the airplane were completed, and in general, the work done was positively evaluated by military specialists.

It should be noted that the contract signing ceremony on the Su-25 (Lachin) modernization project between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkish company TUSAŞ was held on July 26 in Istanbul within the framework of the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23.

