MoU signed between Azerbaijan and Moldova [PHOTO]

28 July 2023 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, a delegation led by the Acting Prosecutor General of the Republic of Moldova Ion Munteanu is on a business visit to our country, Azernews reports.

The delegation arrived at the Alley of Honourable Burial and laid a wreath at the tomb of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of our nation, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, as well as visited the tomb of Zarifa Aliyeva, an outstanding ophthalmologist, academician.

The delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs and honored the memory of children of the Motherland who fell in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

At the bilateral meeting held at the Prosecutor General's Office, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries are successfully developing in many directions.

The Prosecutor General informed his colleague about the reforms carried out in the direction of strengthening legality and ensuring lawfulness in our country in accordance with the strategic course implemented by President Ilham Aliyev and the priorities of the state policy.

Kamran Aliyev informed the guest about large-scale construction-restoration works carried out in Garabagh during the Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar Ilham Aliyev and the attention of First Vice President of our country Mehriban Aliyeva.

Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Acting Prosecutor General of Moldova Ion Munteanu expressed gratitude for high-level hospitality. Highlighting the positive dynamics of relations between the Prosecutor's Offices of Azerbaijan and Moldova, he spoke about the necessity and perspectives of developing these relations in the future.

Stating that the foundation of our modern relations between our countries was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is marked this year, Moldovan Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu said a number of events were held in his country on this occasion.

At the meeting, useful ideas on cooperation in the fight against crime were exchanged, and discussions were held on the efficiency of cooperation within international organizations.

Later, the chief prosecutors signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in order to strengthen the legal cooperation between our countries, further intensify the existing relations in the future, and deepen the legal relations.

The visit of the delegation led by Ion Munteanu to our country continues.

