Bayraktar: 'We started working with Azerbaijani engineers to develop drones and UAVs'

26 July 2023 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Together with Azerbaijani engineers, we have started to develop drones and UAVs, the technical director of the Turkish Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar told reporters after visiting Azerbaijan stands at the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23 held in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Selcuk emphasized that new generation weapons equipped with smart, artificial intelligence are already on the world agenda: "It is encouraging for us to see here the examples of our country's development in this field and our arms industry, which is the result of that development. There is great interest in the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23 from all over the world."

Bayraktar also spoke about Azerbaijan's stand displayed at the exhibition: "We continue our activities in Azerbaijan, and together with our young engineering brothers, we will work to develop high technology that will make us fully independent. Currently, we have started our activities to develop dozens of intelligent and unmanned systems."

