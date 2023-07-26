Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi motorway is being reconstructed [PHOTO]

26 July 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Works carried out by the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan (AAYDA) in accordance with the Action Plan on implementation of "I State Programme of Great Return to the territories liberated from the occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan" continue. In this direction, reconstruction of the R33 motorway of national importance Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabedi has been started, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

AAYDA's Public Relations Department reports that the 45-km road connects Aghdam and Aghjabedi districts. The width of the earth bed of the reconstructed road on the II technical level will be 15 meters, and the width of the carriageway will be 2 x 3.75 = 7.5 meters.

The earthworks on the 0-21 km section of the road have already been completed. Thus, unsuitable soil has been removed with the help of specialized machinery, and drainage pipes have been laid on the section. Currently, the leveling layer is being laid on this section.

In order to ensure water transfer according to the project, round pipes of different diameters, rectangular culverts, and subways, as well as 3 motorway bridges will be constructed along the newly constructed road.

It should be noted that between the 0-8th kilometers of the road, the road has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance to ensure flexible movement of special vehicles involved in the construction area.

Construction works are carried out by the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of "Construction Norms and Rules". In order to complete the construction in time according to the schedule, the necessary number of forces has been deployed on the section.

The Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabedi motorway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions and plays an important role in the socio-economic development of our territories liberated from occupation, connects Aghdam and Aghjabedi districts, and covers more than 20 settlements in these districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz