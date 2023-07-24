Explosion happens in Azerbaijan's Defense Industry Ministry

24 July 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ammunition exploded at the factory of Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry Ministry in the Shirvan district, Azernews reports.

The head of the Department of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Defense Industry Yashar Isakov said to the local media outlets that an explosion occurred at the Shirvan Araz Plant LLC of the Ministry of Defense Industry at around 12 o'clock today while pressing the intermediate gear of the explosive warhead.

He noted that one person died and one person was injured as a result of the explosion.

“An investigation is currently underway. Additional information will be provided," he added.

Regarding the issue, the General Prosecutor's Office released information about the explosion in Shirvan, as well. The Press Service of the General Prosecutor's Office told an investigation is being conducted.

---

