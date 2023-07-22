President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at Shusha Global Media Forum hit headlines of world media

22 July 2023 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

The speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Shusha Global Media Forum on "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" is in the spotlight of the world media, Azernews reports.

Pakistan's government agency, the Associated Press of Pakistan, published the main points of the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The agency's article reports that 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including representatives of state news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations and media structures, as well as 60 leaders and representatives of local media, are taking part in the forum, held in connection with the 148th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, speaking to the participants of the event, President Ilham Aliyev noted the important role that the media play in informing people and solving their problems, as well as the importance of social media along with traditional media, the publication says.

The state news agency of Pakistan quotes President Ilham Aliyev, who, speaking about the Karabakh War and the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, said: "From the first days, even I would say, from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War, Türkiye, its people, and its leader were side by side with us. The statement of President Erdogan in the first hours of the Second Karabakh War that "Azerbaijan is not alone" was a great moral support to us."

The article indicates that within the framework of the forum, it is planned to discuss current tasks of global importance in the media, information, and communication spheres. Heads of well-known and influential world media and media experts will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital age, issues of digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, the creation of sustainable business models in the media sphere, consumer trends in new media and media literacy issues, methods of dealing with disinformation and fake news, the safety of journalists, and other topics.

In conclusion, the city of Shusha gathers the leaders of the world media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information and communication sphere, and well-known journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the publication says.

The Belarus Segodnya Publishing House has published information that also says that at the forum organized in connection with the 148th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, the city of Shusha, hosts representatives of the world media. The publication reports that 150 foreign guests from 49 countries, including representatives of state news agencies from 34 countries and 12 international organizations and media structures, are taking part in this prestigious international event. In addition, 60 leaders and representatives of local mass media are among the participants in the forum.

After the official opening ceremony, the forum will continue its work in sessions where new tools in journalism and communication in the digital age, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, the creation of sustainable business models in the media sphere, consumer trends in new media and media literacy issues, methods of combating disinformation and fake news, the safety of journalists, and other topics will be discussed, the publication says.

Moreover, the article also contains statements from the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Russian-Azerbaijani relations. According to the Belarusian edition, the head of the country said that relations with Moscow are at the level of strategic partnership.

The speech of President Ilham Aliyev at the Shusha Global Media Forum was widely covered by the Turkish media. TRTHaber, Takvim, Yeni afak, HaberGlobal, Milliyet, Anadolu, and other TV channels, news agencies, newspapers, and news portals of Türkiye paid special attention to the words of the head of country about relations with Türkiye, who, in particular, said: "From the first days, even I would say, from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War, Türkiye, its people, and its leader were side by side with us. The statement of President Erdogan in the first hours of the Second Karabakh War that "Azerbaijan is not alone" was a great moral support to us."

In the materials published by the Turkish media, it is reported that the President of Azerbaijan, speaking about the changes in the situation in the region and the world and the emerging new realities, noted the importance of ensuring stable peace and security. The head of the country also stressed the important role of Türkiye in these processes and said that in the coming years Ankara will gain even more influence in the world.

The Shusha Global Media Forum is also in the spotlight in the Russian media. In the news published by Russia’s TASS news agency as well as posted on websites News.ru and Ria.ru, President Ilham Aliyev's opinion on Russian-Azerbaijani relations, on strengthening ties with Türkiye, that Azerbaijan's chairmanship has breathed new life into the Non-Aligned Movement, and that Azerbaijan can become a platform for negotiations to restore relations between Moscow and Washington, is being discussed.

In addition, Russian media have noted President Ilham Aliyev's statements about the return of 150,000 Azerbaijanis to Karabakh in the next three years and the possibility of signing a peace agreement with Armenia by the end of this year. Russia's "Vestnik Kavkaza" news agency paid great attention to the statements of the head of state about the mine terror on the part of Armenia and the work that the Azerbaijani government is carrying out to demine the territories. The Russian press also spoke in detail about the topics and issues that are being discussed at the Shusha Global Media Forum.

The article published by the Albanian Telegraph Agency (ATA) notes that at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon important global and regional issues. The foreign media drew the audience's attention to the Azerbaijani President's remarks on such topics as Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, Baku's relations with Moscow, Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, new realities in the region after Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Armenia's mine terror against Azerbaijan, as well as the peace process.

According to ATA, President Ilham Aliyev stressed that if Armenia renounces any territorial claims to Azerbaijan, it is quite possible that a peace agreement will be signed before the end of this year. The agency quotes the head of the country on this issue: "But in this case, there'll be no peace. Well, it's not the best scenario for the region. It will not add stability or security, taking into account the very fragile geopolitical situations that may create complications in the future."

Moreover, Spain's "El Periodista" published the main thesis of the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Shusha Global Media Forum. The article reflects the statements and opinions of the head of state about the new realities in the South Caucasus region and in the world, the situation in Karabakh at present, the Armenian minority living in this region, the work on demining the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the return of Azerbaijanis to their lands.

The article notes that the Azerbaijani president, speaking about the mine terror in Armenia, said: "The maps, which Armenians gave us, cover about 400,000. That means that they admitted that 400,000 trees have been planted. But we know that it is more than 1 million. So, it's very credible information."

