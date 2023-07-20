Conference held to mark 148th anniversary of National Press [PHOTOS]

20 July 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku hosted the conference "Media in the era of global transformations: continuity of traditions, principles of journalism and public interests" dedicated to the 148th anniversary of the National Press.

The conference was held under the joint organization of the Media Development Agency, Audiovisual Council, and Press Council of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

“The launch of media reforms shows how much of a priority their development is for Azerbaijan,” Natig Mammadli, head of department, Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the conference "Media in the Era of Global Transformations: Continuity of Traditions, Principles of Journalism and Public Interest".

"This does not mean that everything is smooth between society and the media. Today we have a chance thanks to professional journalists to prevent unprofessionalism. And this is the morality of the media. Media ethics is a red line for us," N.Mammadli said.

Rashad Majid speaking at the conference said that deepening of reforms in the media sector is a manifestation of high appreciation of this sphere by the President of Azerbaijan.

“The works done by the national leader Heydar Aliyev during the Soviet period were exactly the steps taken on the way to independence. In the period of independence, we witnessed the importance of a national leader for the press. During this period, the censorship that existed for more than 100 years was abolished and new conditions were created for the press. Decisions and laws were made toward self-regulation of the press. The National Leader held regular meetings with the press,” the chairman of the press council said.

Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismet Sattarov also made a speech at the conference.

"The Azerbaijani press, which was laid on a solid foundation by the publication of the newspaper "Ekinchi" in the 19th century, successfully continues its mission in the 21st century. After Azerbaijan gained independence for the second time, a new era has begun for our national press, which has withstood all the tests of time," he said

I.Sattarov added that this era of our media is linked to the name of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

”President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, shows a natural attitude towards the media. As a result of the attention of the head of our state, the media is systematically supported.”

Representatives of the Azerbaijani press after the conference dedicated to the 148th anniversary of the National Press visited the tomb of great leader Heydar Aliyev. Representatives of other print and online media, arrived at the Alley of Honorary Burial, honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of our people, architect, and builder of our modern independent state, laid a wreath and flowers at his grave, also the memory of famous scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored, flowers were laid at her grave.

---

