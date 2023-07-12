Azerbaijan calls on Armenia to refrain from actions aggravating disputes between parties

12 July 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov recently called on Armenia to refrain from any action that could aggravate the parties' dispute. This follows an ICJ ruling rejecting Armenia's request to amend the Court's Order of 22 February 2023, Azernews reports.

"We call on Armenia to refrain from any actions that may aggravate the parties' dispute," Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page.

Contrary to Armenia's false claims, the ICJ did not find that the border checkpoint on the Lachin road, nor did it find that Azerbaijan violated the 22 February ruling.

---

