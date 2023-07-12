Azerbaijan's exhibition stand opened at Kuwait State University [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

"International Day" was organized at the Sabah Al-Salim Building of Kuwait State University on the occasion of the graduation of students studying Arabic at the Language Learning Centre of this higher education institution for the academic year 2022-2023. The event was attended by students studying at Kuwait State University, and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Kuwait (Turkiye, Nigeria, Tajikistan, China, Chad) Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan embassy in Kuwait.

A wide exhibition reflecting the history, cultural heritage, music, national cuisine, and tourism potential of the countries was organized within the framework of the event. Azerbaijan's stand was organized at the exhibition with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kuwait. The participants of the event were given detailed information about the history, culture, cuisine, national costumes, the art of carpet weaving, and the tourism potential of our country, as well as printed materials were exhibited and distributed.

The exhibition participants were informed that this year the 100th anniversary of a national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva is celebrated in Azerbaijan and abroad. The Embassy has prepared a book "Heydar Aliyev - 100" in Arabic and presented to the participants a brochure "Zarifa Aliyeva... Ophthalmologist, covering the life of Azerbaijanis".

Information was presented on the history, geography, and culture of this ancient city of Azerbaijan and Caucasus in connection with the announcement of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, as "the cultural capital of the Turkic world". " in 2023. At the same time, the book "Shusha: the capital of Azerbaijani culture, the pearl of Karabakh" published in Arabic with the support of the Embassy, a special issue of "Heritage" magazine about the city of Shusha, events dedicated to "Hari Bulbul" festival were organized for the organizers and participants of the exhibition, other related promotional materials were presented. They were also given small carpets with the image of Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque.

In addition, brochures depicting Azerbaijan's historical and modern cultural monuments, must-see and sightseeing places, historical sites, and national spiritual values, as well as samples of Azerbaijan national clothing and cuisine were presented at the exhibition, and visitors were treated to sweets related to Azerbaijani cuisine.

In order to promote "Made in Azerbaijan" products in Kuwait, products of "Bizim Tarla" and "Azerchay" trademarks of Azersun Holding Company produced in Azerbaijan, were presented to the participants of the exhibition.

The exhibition was visited by teachers and students of the university, as well as representatives of the Kuwaiti public.

---

