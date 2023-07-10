A foreign national planning to commit terrorist act in Azerbaijan detained [VIDEO]

10 July 2023 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The State Security Service (SSS) continues operational and investigative activities in the direction of combating terrorist-sabotage and intelligence-subversive activities, directed against the national security and state interests of our country, Azernews reports, citing SSS.

In the course of investigations conducted, Fauzan Mosa Khan, a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, born in 1990, conspired in advance with other persons to disrupt public stability in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to create panic among the population, to influence the adoption - by public authorities and international organizations - of a plan to commit a terrorist act, which would be accompanied by an explosion, fire or other similar events, cause loss of life or harm to the health of people, and to commit an act of terrorism.

It has become known that the above-mentioned foreigner arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan from a foreign country with the intention of committing the above-mentioned criminal acts, and during his stay in Baku city carried out surveillance of the embassy building in order to determine the coordinates of the territory. In order to plan a terrorist act, identify persons who might participate in the terrorist act, obtain firearms and explosives, contact the Embassy of a third country, obtain firearms and explosives, and contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Fauzan Musa Khan was detained at the main investigation department of the State Security Service, 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (preparation for committing terrorist acts by using firearms and objects used as weapons in the case of a group of persons who had previously conspired), was detained while committing the offense and brought to trial as an accused, and a preventive measure was chosen by court decision.

The State Security Service is currently conducting complex investigative, operational, and international legal procedural measures in order to fully establish the circle of persons who planned the terrorist act.

---

