UN ICJ's recognition of Lachin border checkpoint waters down Armenian allegation

9 July 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

The International Court of Justice refused to make additional decisions based on the Armenians' petition regarding the border checkpoint in Lachin. This is a positive step. However, it again recalled its February, politicized decision regarding the Lachin road. This is a negative step. But this is not the first time that the International Court of Justice has taken politicized decisions. There was, for example, such a decision on Kosovo, after which it left the purely legal field and showed that it was committed to the political dictates of large countries. The February decision of the International Court of Justice was just as politicized, and the current failure of Armenian attempts to increase pressure on Azerbaijan does not alleviate concerns about this.

Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said this in his comment on the recent decision made by the UN International Court of Justice regarding Armenia's baseless claims about the Lachin border checkpint, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

It is a positive fact that the International Court of Justice refused to satisfy Armenia's request to supplement the February decision with the Lachin border checkpoint, opened in April, said Shafiyev, pointing out that there is no need for additional measures.

"In this case, the court did not make any indications of the" illegality "of the installation of the BCP, and this is our advantage. The International Court of Justice did not react in any way to the opening of a border checkpoint by Azerbaijan on its own sovereign border. The Armenians interpret this decision in their own way, pedaling the February resolution. This reflects the main principle of the UN ICJ: "Our position is that we do not impede free movement along the Lachin road. Our obligation is to control security. The February decision of the Hague court spoke about unimpeded movement? We ensure it. The fact that the BFR has been established, but the International Court of Justice has not accepted the Armenian petition and referred to his February decision, which undoubtedly testifies in our favor," Farid Shafiyev added.

