Azerbaijani FM thanks President Ilham Aliyev for granting him diplomatic rank

9 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for conferring granting him the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

“The awarding of me and my colleagues with high ranks by President Ilham Aliyev is evidence of the high appreciation of the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for this attention and trust," the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conferring diplomatic ranks on employees of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary is also assigned to Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov and Fariz Rzayev.

