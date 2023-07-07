Albanian President and his wife visit Nizami Ganjavi International Centre [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and first lady Armanda Begaj have visited the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Azernews reports.

They were informed of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre.

The Center was founded at a special meeting held in Ganja in 2012 to mark the 870th anniversary of great Nizami Ganjavi under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre has been the main organizer of the Global Baku Forum, which is held in Baku and discusses the problems facing the world. The main goal of the Centre is to contribute to the establishment of peace, peaceful coexistence, and justice in the world.

The Albanian President and his wife were presented with a carpet, as well as a magazine and an album containing the materials of the “Heydar Aliyev 100: Life and Legacy” conference celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

---

