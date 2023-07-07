Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss defence industry cooperation

7 July 2023 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister Madat Guliyev welcomed a delegation led by Kyrgyz Defence Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov and Kyrgyz Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Kayrat Osmonaliev on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Azernews reports

According to the Ministry of Defence Industry, at the meeting, Madat Guliyev stressed the importance of the solidarity of Turkic peoples, noted the prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the defence industry and expressed confidence that the visit would contribute significantly to the development of links between the two countries in the defence industry.

The visit is part of the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have a long history of military collaboration, with the two countries having signed several agreements in the past.

The Azerbaijani Defence Industry Minister noted that the two countries have close military-technical cooperation, as well as cooperation in many areas. He praised the moral and political support of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

The Kyrgyz Defence Minister and Ambassador expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and discussed the prospects for the future development of military-technical ties between the two countries.

The two countries have been actively collaborating in various military spheres. Often the air, sea, and naval forces of the two countries conduct joint tactical drills. The joint exercises are aimed to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations and develop the commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

The two countries are also participating in the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey, where Azerbaijan is exhibiting over 100 domestic products.

The visit of the Kyrgyz Defence Minister and Ambassador to Azerbaijan is a testament to the strong ties between the two countries and the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their military cooperation.

---

